Aston Villa now pushing hard to sign ‘very fast’ attacker this summer

Journalist Dean Jones claims Aston Villa are now pushing hard to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United this summer.

Jones has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Villa’s search for a new forward player.

Unai Emery is preparing his side for a return to European football and will undoubtedly be targeting silverware during his first full season in charge.

Villa have qualified for the Europa Conference League after a brilliant end to the last campaign and given the Spaniard’s record in Europe, he’ll be aiming to win the competition.

The Villains will be keen to provide Emery with the necessary depth to compete on all fronts next season and are expected to move for another winger.

They have been heavily linked with a move for Wilfried Gnonto after Leeds dropped down to the Championship.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Indeed, Calciomercato journalist Alessio Lento claims Villa are keen to snap the winger up ahead of Everton.

And Jones says Emery’s men are now ‘having a strong push’ to win the race for the youngster.

Villa pushing hard for Gnonto signing

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones claims that Villa are pushing to sign Gnonto this summer, with the Leeds winger also attracting interest from Italy.

“I know that things fell apart in the end, but it would be a shame for the Premier League to lose him completely,” he said.

“There are teams in Italy that are keeping a little bit of a closer eye on the Gnonto situation right now, but Villa are having a strong push in this transfer window and a player like that would be really exciting.”

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Gnonto impressed for Leeds last season as he managed two goals and four assists in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old was lauded for his direct approach and despite Leeds’ relegation, he’s attracting interest from a host of clubs.

His teammate, Joe Gelhardt, labelled him a ‘very fast‘ player on BBC Radio Leeds and he seems well-suited to Emery’s system.

Gnonto clearly has a bright future ahead of him and he would provide an exciting option for Emery next season.