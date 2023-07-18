It’s always interesting to hear which teams top-level professional footballers grew up supporting.

There are some high-profile examples of players supporting teams they didn’t play for during their peak years. Jamie Carragher grew up an Everton fan, while Harry Kane has been accused of being an Arsenal supporter on countless occasions.

Whether or not you buy into the Kane supporting Arsenal theory or not is up to you, but there is one player who has now admitted that he has some allegiance to the Gunners.

Indeed, speaking on the Lade Out Podcast, Tyler Adams – a player who has been linked with Arsenal recently, has admitted that he grew up as a big fan of Arsenal, claiming that he was a massive Thierry Henry fan as a youngster.

Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Adams an Arsenal fan

The midfielder admitted he supported the Gunners as a kid.

“I didn’t play at the Emirates, I wanted to play in that game so badly,” Adams said.

“You grew up as an Arsenal guy, right?” Adams was asked.

“Yeah, I was a huge Thierry fan. Obviously when he came to New York too,” Adams said.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Potential move?

Adams has been linked to Arsenal recently, and we have to imagine that he would very much be open to this move if it did come about.

Of course, Arsenal don’t necessarily need to sign a new midfielder after getting Declan Rice through the door, but with Thomas Partey potentially on his way out of the Emirates, a space could open up here.

Adams is a player who could well be available on the cheap after Leeds’ relegation from the Championship, and as a depth option, he really wouldn’t be a bad shout for a team like Arsenal.