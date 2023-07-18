Tyler Adams has been named as a transfer target for Newcastle United this summer.

Indeed, the Magpies are apparently big fans of the Leeds United midfielder, and by the sounds of it, the £30m man would relish the chance to play for the Tyneside club.

Speaking on the Lade Out Podcast, Adams stated that St James’ Park was actually his favourite place to play in the Premier League last season, claiming that he loved how crazy the fans were and that he was blown away by the architecture of the stadium too.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Adams loved playing at Newcastle

Adams spoke about St James’ Park glowingly.

“My favourite place, Newcastle was bumping this year. They are doing things the right way, and people have the recognition now that the team was good, and the fans are crazy, that was probably the loudest, it’s never ending, it’s black, and you’re just like ‘what?’ You’re staring into the abyss,” Adams said.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Better as a home player

Adams may have loved St James’ Park last season, but he’ll love it even more if he does end up signing for Newcastle.

Indeed, as a home player, there aren’t many better stadiums in Europe than St James’ Park when it is rocking,

Newcastle fans are amongst the most passionate and loudest in all of English football, and if you earn cult hero status for the Magpies, you’ll never be forgotten.

Adams has all of the necessary characteristics to be a real fan favourite for a team like Newcastle, and given how strongly he has been linked, maybe, just maybe we will see him playing in black and white next term.