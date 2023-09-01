Leeds are continuing talks to sign ‘quality’ £4m Serie A player before the deadline

Leeds United are continuing their pursuit of Ola Solbakken as they look to strengthen the ranks before the window shuts later tonight.

The Whites are having a busy end to the window and a number of transfers have happened. Leeds also face a fight to keep certain players as well, with Luis Sinisterra one of the players who could leave.

However, The Daily Mail reports that Daniel Farke is still keen on signing Roma’s Solbakken today, regardless of whether Sinisterra or others leave or not.

Writing on their live blog (10:07), The Mail claims talks are continuing with Leeds and Solbakken as the Yorkshire club look to get the deal over the line before 11pm.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Solbakken, who was lauded by Jose Mourinho for having ‘quality‘ despite having a bit of a job understanding his tactics, would add yet further depth in the wide areas for Leeds.

The 24-year-old featured 14 times for Roma last season but only found the net once. If he does move to Leeds, he will be hoping to get more football under his belt and prove himself further to Mourinho.

Leeds could also lose Wilfried Gnonto before the window is done with. Everton could finally land the Italian after tracking him all summer long.