Leeds have just opened talks to sign 24-year-old Mourinho thinks is ‘quality’

Leeds United have now opened talks with AS Roma winger Ola Solbakken with deadline day quickly approaching.

Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope shared an update from colleague Simon Jones on the latest business at Elland Road.

It appears as though the final days of the transfer window are going to be very busy at Leeds.

Central midfield appears to be the area that Leeds want to improve the most before tomorrow evening’s deadline.

Ilia Gruev appears to be closing in on a move to the club and Glen Kamara could follow him.

Although Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray have done well this season, suddenly Farke has some much-needed depth.

Leeds don’t appear to be done there though and are now in talks to sign Roma winger Ola Solbakken.

The Norwegian international doesn’t appear to be in Jose Mourinho’s plans in Italy right now.

Leeds open talks with Solbakken

Providing an update on the Daily Mail’s Transfer live stream, Hope said: “Leeds United have opened talks over a potential deal for Ola Solbakken, clubs have shown interest in Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra, so Leeds are making contingency plans with Norwich international Solbakken at the top of the list.

“The 24-year-old’s agent has been talking to Leeds this morning, there is rival interest from a foreign club, so let’s see how that one goes.”

In an ideal world, neither Gnonto nor Sinisterra would move on in the final hours of the transfer window.

However, adding further depth would be very useful, especially for someone of Solbakken’s pedigree.

Mourinho has a mixed view of the 24-year-old and said last season: “Solbakken doesn’t understand tactics in the same way as the other lads, he doesn’t know the difference between 5-3-2 and 3-4-1-2, he doesn’t understand a high press.

“He must learn how to play with us. The lad has quality, but he cannot just replace someone and have the team use the same structure.”

As players like Luke Shaw have proved, just because Mourinho has criticised you, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a bad player.

Leeds wouldn’t have opened talks over Solbakken unless they were confident he would improve their squad.

It will be interesting to see if they can win the race for the right winger.

It looks set to be a busy deadline day at Elland Road tomorrow.