Everton could be in for a blockbuster final day of the transfer window.

Alex Iwobi could be leaving, while the Toffees are also eyeing up a few more additions before tonight’s deadline.

One player who has been constantly linked all summer is Wilfried Gnonto, and the Merseyside club are back in talks about getting that deal done.

However, as has been the case all summer long, Leeds aren’t keen to sell the Italian, and Everton may struggle to get this deal over the line.

According to Ryan Taylor from The Express, the Toffees do have a fallback option in mind for if they can’t sign Gnonto.

Indeed, according to Taylor, West Ham’s Maxwel Cornet is the backup option for if Everton miss out on Gnonto, and formal talks have begun over a loan move.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Cornet certainly wouldn’t be a bad alternative to Gnonto.

The £18m man is a player Sean Dyche knows well from Burnley, and while he doesn’t have the immense potential that Gnonto has, he’s a Premier League proven player who could make an instant impact for the club in their fight against relegation.

Everton need players who can make an instant impact rather than a long-term project, and Cornet certainly ticks that box.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.



