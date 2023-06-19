Tottenham Hotspur want to sign FC Porto winger Pepe this summer but face competition from Saudi Arabia.

A report from Portuguese outlet A Bola suggests Tottenham are very keen on the Brazilian forward.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou may not have officially started work yet, but will already be assessing his squad.

His preferred 4-3-3 formation is a big change from the system Antonio Conte played at Spurs.

That means he’s going to need to bring in new players who are more familiar with his tactics and suit those positions better.

A report from Football London suggests Postecoglou wants to bring in a young winger this summer.

Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move was made permanent last week which should reduce the need for widespread reinforcements in attack.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, Tottenham want to sign Pepe but have been put off by his £64m release clause.

The 26-year-old has been linked with moves to the Premier League in the past.

Whether Spurs can pull off a move given his price tag and interest from Saudi Arabia remains to be seen.

Tottenham want to sign Pepe

The report from A Bola suggests that Pepe is currently ‘trapped’ at Porto due to his huge release clause.

Pepe is ‘very much desired’ by Tottenham and the club have already made a proposal to sign him.

There’s also interest from PSG and Saudi Arabia in the Brazilian winger as Porto look unlikely to budge from Pepe’s release clause.

Pepe was signed by Porto from Brazilian club Gremio two seasons ago and has looked decent since arriving in Europe.

He recorded four goals and seven assists last season and was shifted to right-back towards the end of the campaign as injury cover.

Pepe is a fantastic dribbler and loves carrying the ball into the box and either getting a shot away or playing a final pass.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou might want to sign Pepe to give the squad a more direct option going forward.

His price tag may be a major issue when it comes to signing the 26-year-old this summer.

Spurs won’t want to spend such a huge fee on a player who may not be a guaranteed starter.

There are also other areas of the squad that require attention before improving their front line.