‘All of a sudden’: Darren Bent says £25m Tottenham player has become so good so quickly

Tottenham Hotspur look like a team reborn under Ange Postecoglou.

For the first time in almost half a decade, it looks like the Tottenham players are having fun on the pitch. The football is fluid and the goals are flowing.

One player who has truly rediscovered himself under Postecoglou is Yves Bissouma. The Mali international barely played last season under Antonio Conte, but now, he’s arguably been Spurs’ best player in both of their games this season.

Speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show, Darren Bent has been full of praise for Bissouma’s turnaround, claiming that he now looks reborn and has all of a sudden become a key player for Tottenham.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Bent hails Bissouma

The pundit spoke highly of Tottenham’s newfound £25m midfield star.

“I think looking at Ange Postecoglou, his football is almost like Pochettino’s football. I think he’s got them, even in such a small space of time, we’re seeing Bissouma playing now all of a sudden, for whatever reason last season he wasn’t getting much gametime, he looks really good. Romero, he looks calmer because there were a few times last season when he was on the border of getting sent off,” Bent said.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Coaching is everything

This just goes to show how important it is for any club to have the right manager in charge.

Within two months, Bissouma has been transformed from being, with all due respect, a bit of a nothing player at Tottenham, to one of the most dynamic and progressive midfielders in the Premier League.

Of course, it’s early days and consistency is king on this game, but, at the same time, it’s hard to not get excited about what we have seen from Bissouma so far at Spurs.

Postecoglou has found a way to unlock Bissouma, and that has single-handedly transformed Tottenham’s midfield.