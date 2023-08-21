Jamie Carragher has lauded Yves Bissouma following the midfielder’s performance for Tottenham Hotspur in their win over Manchester United on Saturday.

Carragher was speaking on Monday Night Football (broadcast on Sky Sports; 21/8; 19:38) after Spurs secured the first win of the Ange Postecoglou era in North London.

Tottenham were brilliant against Erik ten Hag’s men, particularly during the second-half. James Maddison further enhanced his reputation as an inspired signing. Meanwhile, Destiny Udogie looks as though he could be a revelation under the new boss.

But Yves Bissouma has arguably been the club’s best player across the opening two games. Of course, the £35 million Mali international endured a nightmare first season with the club. But he is proving a point at the start of this season.

Carragher lauds Bissouma after Tottenham win

He was superb against Brentford on the opening day, justifying his selection ahead of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. And he shone again against Manchester United at the weekend.

Certainly, Carragher suggested that he was hugely impressed by the 26-year-old’s display in the 2-0 victory.

“The best midfield player on the pitch was Bissouma. He was outstanding,” he told Monday Night Football.

Bissouma’s form will not come as a complete shock. It is easy to forget now. But he was unbelievably good during his time with Brighton. He was one of the very best midfielders not playing for one of the Premier League’s traditional heavyweights.

Life under Antonio Conte did not work out at all for Bissouma. But he is already looking like he is well on his way towards rediscovering his best form.

It has been such a bright start to the season for Tottenham. They are still a work in progress. And there are going to be some bumps in the road along the way.

But what they have built since Postecoglou came in is so impressive. And Bissouma is absolutely central to that progress.