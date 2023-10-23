Leandro Trossard very impressed by 24-year-old Arsenal player vs Chelsea on Saturday

Leandro Trossard has now hailed the impact of Arsenal teammate Declan Rice against Chelsea on Saturday as the side rescued a draw.

Trossard was speaking to The Standard and praised Rice’s goal as well as his overall contribution since joining in the summer.

The Belgian winger also celebrated Rice’s attitude since joining Arsenal and described him as a real leader.

Trossard said: “Declan [Rice] scored a great goal and that got us into the game and believing again and, as you can see, we were still able to take points away.

He continued: “Straight away we can see his focus and he wants to help everyone.

“You can see he is a leader and a great guy as well.”

And the fall out from these games does delineate just how together this Mikel Arteta squad is.

Before Trossard handed Rice this praise, it was the new £105m midfielder who was doing the same towards his Arsenal teammate.

Rice was joined by William Saliba in lauding the impact that Trossard had from the bench with his deft finish.

Trossard already thinks Rice is a leader at Arsenal

Jorginho recently spoke about this being a very special group of players in terms of their togetherness – and you can see why.

Bukayo Saka was also recently seen praising Rice after the Chelsea game on Saturday as well – it’s a squad fighting together.

And one man who will need the support of his teammates right now is David Raya.

Although he wasn’t entirely at fault for the second goal Arsenal conceded, he is showing real signs of nerves.

It would seem unlikely that Arteta will drop him already, but it may now be under consideration.



Aaron Ramsdale was enjoying a perfectly reasonable start to the season before being displaced.

And the keeper may now wonder what he has to do if he doesn’t return to the fold against Sevilla on Tuesday – a decision which might be telling over his future.

Nonetheless, it bodes very well for Arteta that there’s a clear togetherness between players like Rice and Trossard, even when they are both relatively early in their Arsenal careers.