Leandro Trossard seriously impressed by £30m Arsenal star after Chelsea performance











Leandro Trossard was very impressed by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard after his brace against Chelsea yesterday.

The Norwegian took to Instagram after the match to celebrate his side’s return to winning ways.

Arsenal had to win last night to keep their faint title hopes alive.

Four games without a win handed a huge advantage to Manchester City.

However, they probably couldn’t have asked for a better opposition to face yesterday than Chelsea.

Since Frank Lampard took over from Graham Potter, Chelsea have lost their last six games in all competitions.

Arsenal took full advantage of their opponent’s complete lack of confidence and had a three-goal lead going into half-time.

Mikel Arteta handed Leandro Trossard another start, and he played his part in Martin Odegaard establishing Arsenal’s lead.

The Belgian has yet to lose a league game he’s started for the Gunners.

He may another great case to stay in the side last night, but Odegaard was the star of the show.

Trossard impressed with Arsenal captain Odegaard

The 24-year-old posted a picture of the squad celebrating after one of his goals with the caption: “Together”.

Ian Wright replied, saying: “Yessssss Skip” while Trossard thought Odegaard was on fire for Arsenal.

Odegaard received has been receiving plenty of praise for his recent performances.

Jamie Carragher admitted he loves watching the Norwegian play last night, while Ally McCoist suggested it’s gone under the radar how good he’s been.

Odegaard is the key cog in Arsenal’s attack, expertly linking play while leading from the front.

He’s capable of receiving the ball in tight spaces and still finding a teammate.

It creates so much space for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to thrive.

Leandro Trossard has also slotted perfectly into the Arsenal set-up and immediately looked comfortable playing with Odegaard.

The £30m playmaker has a big future at The Emirates and is one of the players Arteta needs to build his team around.

It’s looking unlikely that he’ll be lifting the Premier League trophy this season.

However, it’s undoubtedly been a successful campaign for him and his teammates even if it ends without silverware.

