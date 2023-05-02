Ally McCoist says £30m Arsenal player just hasn't got enough credit this season











Ally McCoist has now said that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard hasn’t been given enough credit this season.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (2/5 7:27am), McCoist was asked the potential candidates for the Premier League Player of the Year award.

When the shortlist is officially revealed, there’s likely to be plenty of Arsenal players in the mix.

Although their title hopes are starting to fade, Mikel Arteta’s side have still played some brilliant football this season.

The attacking prowess of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli has been impossible to ignore.

Gabriel Jesus would likely be a candidate as well had he not picked up a serious injury at the World Cup.

For different reasons Arsenal’s back five could also all be nominated for different reasons.

William Saliba has arguably been the standout from that group, and his recent injury has shown just how vital he’s been.

However, McCoist named Arsenal star Martin Odegaard in a group of underappreciated players this season.

The Norwegian has been fantastic. Not just laying on chances for his teammates and scoring goals, but leading from the front.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

McCoist thinks Arsenal captain Odegaard deserves more credit

TalkSPORT host Laura Woods posed the question to McCoist and said: “Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford they’re all names that are being mentioned for Premier League Player of the Season. Who do you think this season isn’t getting enough praise and should be on that list?”

McCoist replied: “I don’t know if they should be on the list, but there are clearly a few players who don’t get enough praise for me.

McCoist named Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze, Brentford’s Rico Henry and Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke, before Woods suggests Martin Odegaard.

McCoist added: “Absolutely, he’s been tremendous, you talk about guys who might have gone under the radar.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola singled Odegaard out for praise after Manchester City’s victory over Arsenal.

The Norwegian has been vital to Arsenal’s success, and will be going forward for some time.

Creative attacking players who function in the middle of the pitch at his level are very hard to come by.

McCoist is right to give Odegaard more credit, although Arsenal fans are well aware of how important he is.

The £30m playmaker has already proved to be fantastic value for money.

