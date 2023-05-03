Jamie Carragher says he loves watching £30m Arsenal man play football











Jamie Carragher waxed lyrical about Martin Odegaard’s display for Arsenal against Chelsea last night.

The Gunners got back to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 win over their London rivals Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s men completely dominated the game and headed into half-time three goals to the good.

Martin Odegaard bagged a brace in the opening 30 minutes with two well-taken finishes.

The 24-year-old was allowed to drift into Chelsea’s box on two occasions and made no mistake when he got his opportunities.

Odegaard has been exceptional for Arsenal this season and after a tough evening at the Etihad Stadium last week, he played a key role in keeping their title hopes alive with a captain’s performance against the Blues.

Carragher named the £30 million playmaker the man of the match on Sky Sports and admitted that he loves watching him play.

Carragher loves watching Odegaard

The Liverpool legend was co-commentating on the game and claimed that Odegaard has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season.

“He’s man of the match,” Carragher said. “He’s been one of the best players in the Premier League this season. I love watching him play.”

Gabriel Jesus grabbed Arsenal’s third of the evening 10 minutes before half-time and despite a Noni Madueke consolation, Chelsea were never really in the game.

This was largely down to Arsenal’s dominance in the middle of the park and Odegaard played a key role in that regard.

The Norwegian playmaker has now bagged 14 goals and provided 8 assists in the Premier League this season, meaning he’s enjoying his best campaign to date with the Gunners.

Arteta will be delighted to see Odegaard back to his best after an underwhelming display against Manchester City and last night’s win saw the Gunners move back above City at the top of the pile.

