Leandro Trossard making Tottenham look silly after £12m January bid











The form of Leandro Trossard will not only be painful for Tottenham Hotspur fans because of the fact he is shining for Arsenal in the Gunners’ push to win the Premier League title.

Trossard cost Mikel Arteta’s men £27 million in the January transfer window. And he has made a really impressive impact, contributing one goal and five assists in the Premier League.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, the highlight of his spell so far came on Sunday. Trossard set up all three goals at Craven Cottage as Arsenal blew Fulham away 3-0. In the process, he became the first player to provide three assists in one half of an away game in Premier League history.

Tottenham ruing £12m offer for Trossard in January

Certainly, on current evidence, Trossard is proving to be an ‘unbelievable‘ signing for Arsenal. And with that, Tottenham must be kicking themselves after their own pursuit of the Belgian in January.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spurs were potentially the first Premier League team to make a move for Trossard in the winter. According to The Athletic, Tottenham verbally offered Brighton £12 million for the 28-year-old.

Unsurprisingly, that was not enough to convince the Seagulls to sell. And that left the door open for Arsenal to swoop in.

It has been a rocky period for Antonio Conte’s side since. They have won six, lost five and drawn one of the 12 games they have played since that bid. They are now out of the FA Cup and Champions League.

Trossard would not have addressed all of their problems. But the attacker they did sign, Arnaut Danjuma has barely kicked a ball since arriving on loan.

Perhaps the most remarkable statistic is that no Tottenham player has provided more assists in the Premier League than Trossard has for Arsenal this season. And Trossard has only made nine league appearances for the Gunners.

Spurs may have never won the race for Trossard. Behind the scenes, perhaps he was always determined to hold out for Arsenal.

But there is no doubt offering £12 million is looking like a terrible decision right now.