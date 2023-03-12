Ian Wright stunned by how good Leandro Trossard has been for Arsenal already











Ian Wright was waxing lyrical about Arsenal today and had some special praise for new signing Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal saw off Fulham with ease to stroll to another three points in the Premier League. They are firmly on course to win the title, with 11 massive games between them and that elusive trophy.

For Arsenal, January was always going to be massive. And while they reportedly missed out on some top targets, they did bring in both Trossard and Jorginho from Chelsea.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

And speaking on Premier League Productions, former Gunner Ian Wright admitted he can’t believe how good a signing Trossard has been so far.

“He’s played against the players, he knows exactly what is needed from him. So to get a signing like that who can come in and is up to speed is invaluable to us. He’s shown from the first game to now he’s shown that he’s an unbelievable addition to this squad,” Wright said.

Trossard made history today as he recorded a hat-trick of assists in the first half. The Belgian has slotted right into things at Arsenal.

And with Gabriel Jesus also coming back today, things are looking up for the Gunners.

TBR’s View: Trossard proving a huge signing for Arsenal

There were eyebrows raised when Arsenal moved for Trossard after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk. However, what a signing it’s looking already.

As Wright says, he knows his role in the team and he’s already played a massive role in things. For the money, he’s looking absolutely outstanding business.

The challenge for Trossard now is to convince Mikel Arteta that he needs to keep being picked. But even if he doesn’t start regularly, he can still play a huge role between now and the end of the season.