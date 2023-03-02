Report: Liverpool eyeing West Ham ace Nayef Aguerd











Liverpool have set sights on West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd, according to Goal.com.

As per Neil Jones’ report, the 26-year-old’s emergence at the east London club hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Reds.

Liverpool have reportedly been looking around for new centre-back options ahead of the summer transfer window.

In his article, Jones listed a number of players the Reds are apparently monitoring.

These included Levi Colwill, Jarrad Branthwaite, Josko Gvardiol, Perr Schuurs and the aforementioned Aguerd.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have performed poorly at times this season, while Ibrahima Konate has struggled with injuries.

As a result, some worries have emerged over Liverpool’s options at centre-back, which could potentially lead to new arrivals.

And Aguerd would be a good shout for the Anfield outfit in wake of a sensational maiden season in the Premier League.

Game-changing

Aguerd has only been at West Ham since last summer, but he has made a huge name for himself in English top-flight football.

Fans had to wait until late October to see him in action after he suffered a serious ankle-injury in pre-season.

And it wasn’t long before domestic football ground to a halt for the mid-season World Cup.

As it turned out, supporters were still able to see plenty of Aguerd, who helped Morocco to the semi-finals.

Since then, Aguerd has been instrumental for West Ham, helping them up to 16th place in the table.

They are also still in Europe, with a Europa Conference League last-16 tie against AEK Larnaca coming up.

Some Hammers fans on Twitter have even compared Aguerd to Rio Ferdinand.

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker has described him as “exceptional“.