‘Late statement’: Gold shares the two midfielders he keeps being told Tottenham could sign if Hojbjerg leaves

Tottenham could well spring a few surprises in the final week of the transfer window as they look to replace Harry Kane.

Kane’s depature has left Spurs with a huge gulf to replace in terms of goals and assists. However, it has armed them with north of £100m, if they do indeed decide to go and sign a few players.

The big question for Ange Postecoglou is does he replace Kane directly with a striker, or bolster the entire squad. Indeed, Kane might not even be the last to leave either.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is being tipped to move to Spain before the window shuts. And speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Alasdair Gold has claimed that he keeps hearing the names of Ebere Eze and Conor Gallagher when it comes to Hojbjerg replacements.

“I suppose it would be on the talk with big Ange. I still think money wise, is that the deal that Spurs would do? Who knows, whether they want to make a late statement because of the Kane stuff. They may well have a go,” Gold said.

“Those are the two that we are constantly hearing within the club and outside the club being linked to maybe replacing Hojbjerg, if he goes to Atletico.”

Reports have suggested the £40m-rated Gallagher doesn’t actually fancy a move to Spurs. Eze, meanwhile, could cost as much as £70m if Postecoglou does want him.

Tottenham need to make moves

It’s a big week for Spurs this. They need to ensure they’re both moving players on who they don’t want but at the same time, strengthening the squad.

The signings of Eze and Gallagher wouldn’t half improve the squad but there’s surely no chance they get both.

If Hojbjerg does leave though, then Spurs will need at least one midfielder through the door. The Dane might not be number one in Ange’s plans, but he is an experienced international player.

If Tottenham could somehow land Eze, then that is a statement signing and shows that the club really are backing Postecoglou.