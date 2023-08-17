Tottenham are still being linked with new midfield options.
Despite the fact Spurs are already rather stacked in the middle of the park, they’re still being linked with more midfielders, and one player who keeps cropping up in these discussions is Conor Gallagher.
The £40m man has been consistently linked to Tottenham in recent weeks, but, sadly, it doesn’t look like this one has legs to it.
Indeed, according to Tom Barclay, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, the Chelsea ace doesn’t actually want to join Tottenham as he’d rather head to a club where he’s guaranteed to be playing every week.
Gallagher not keen on Spurs
Barclay shared what he’s heard on the England international.
“It’s interesting, there have been a few reports that they would let him go, but from what I’m hearing if he is to leave I don’t think Spurs would be the place from the player’s point of view. If he is to leave Chelsea he’d want to go somewhere he’ll play every week. I think he would be great for Spurs, but when Bentancur comes back he could be huge in that position. One to watch maybe on that front,” Barclay said.
Understandable
We can absolutely understand why Gallagher may not be keen to join Tottenham.
At this stage in his career, Gallagher needs to be playing if he’s going to continue to grow and improve, and at Tottenham, he wouldn’t get the minutes he needs.
Spurs have a squad jam-packed full of midfield talent, and with no European football this season, there simply aren’t enough games to go around.
Gallagher would be wise to pitch at a club where he’s more likely to be a key man rather than a rotation option.