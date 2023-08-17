Tottenham are still being linked with new midfield options.

Despite the fact Spurs are already rather stacked in the middle of the park, they’re still being linked with more midfielders, and one player who keeps cropping up in these discussions is Conor Gallagher.

The £40m man has been consistently linked to Tottenham in recent weeks, but, sadly, it doesn’t look like this one has legs to it.

Indeed, according to Tom Barclay, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, the Chelsea ace doesn’t actually want to join Tottenham as he’d rather head to a club where he’s guaranteed to be playing every week.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 03: Conor Gallagher of Chelsea takes a corner kick during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on September 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Gallagher not keen on Spurs

Barclay shared what he’s heard on the England international.

“It’s interesting, there have been a few reports that they would let him go, but from what I’m hearing if he is to leave I don’t think Spurs would be the place from the player’s point of view. If he is to leave Chelsea he’d want to go somewhere he’ll play every week. I think he would be great for Spurs, but when Bentancur comes back he could be huge in that position. One to watch maybe on that front,” Barclay said.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 19: Conor Gallagher of England runs with the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford on June 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Understandable

We can absolutely understand why Gallagher may not be keen to join Tottenham.

At this stage in his career, Gallagher needs to be playing if he’s going to continue to grow and improve, and at Tottenham, he wouldn’t get the minutes he needs.

Spurs have a squad jam-packed full of midfield talent, and with no European football this season, there simply aren’t enough games to go around.

Gallagher would be wise to pitch at a club where he’s more likely to be a key man rather than a rotation option.