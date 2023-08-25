Klopp wants Liverpool to sign ‘superstar’ forward if Mo Salah leaves for Saudi

Liverpool could find themselves in the market for a new forward after reports of Saudi interest in Mo Salah emerged.

Al-Ittihad are believed to be exploring a mega money deal to bring Salah to Saudi Arabia. It would be yet another high profile signing for the Saudi Pro League, following the likes of Ronaldo, Benzema and Neymar.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Of course, Liverpool would need an instant replacement. And according to Calciomercato, Italian forward Federico Chiesa is high on Klopp’s wanted list.

CM claims that Chiesa and Bayern’s Leroy Sane are two players who Klopp likes a lot. If Salah leaves, the Liverpool boss would like one or both to come in and replace his star man.

Chiesa, of course, has been linked with the Reds this summer already. Juventus are believed to be open to selling if the deal is right but as it stands, Liverpool haven’t needed to act.

Branded as a ‘superstar‘ by the Italian media, Chiesa is reportedly valued at around £43m by Juventus.

Interestingly, previous reports have also suggested that Chiesa is open to joining Liverpool, should a bid be accepted.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Chiesa as good as Liverpool might get to replace Salah

It will be an absolute nightmare for the Reds if Mo Salah does want out and goes to Saudi Arabia this summer.

It will leave a huge hole to fill and really, one that Liverpool will struggle with.

Chiesa is a top player though and in terms of replacements who can contribute from wide like Salah does, the Italian does tick a lot of boxes.

Salah staying is a priority. But if he does go, then Chiesa is not a bad replacement at all.