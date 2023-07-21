£43m ‘superstar’ fancies joining Liverpool or Bayern Munich

The name of Federico Chiesa just doesn’t seem to be going away when it comes to Liverpool and a few other PL clubs this summer.

The Italian star is believed to be teetering in terms of his Juventus future. The forward is among a cluster of players who could leave Turin, with the club having a number of off-field issues going on.

Of course, we know Chiesa has been linked with a move to Anfield already and while it’s always been deemed an unlikely looking move for the Reds, links have persisted.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

And according to Gazzetta’s journalist Marco Guidi, Chiesa would much prefer a move to Liverpool than any other Premier League club, while Bayern Munich also interest him.

“The player would be more inclined to sign for a top classic club, like Liverpool or Bayern Munich,” Guidi said.

“If Newcastle have the economic strength they will try to take Chiesa. The Newcastle option could only be considered at the end of the market, in case of little offers on the plate”.

Lauded in his homeland as a ‘superstar‘, Chiesa has very much been the golden boy of Italian football since seriously impressing in the Euros.

Juve are believed to be looking for close to £43m to even consider selling Chiesa. With so much going on at Liverpool, it remains to be seen if the Reds would make a move.

Not going away

Federico Chiesa is quite the player and for one reason or another, his name is just not disappearing when it comes to being linked to Liverpool.

As it stands, it would still be a surprise to see Chiesa sign for Liverpool. They have plenty of attacking options already and another big outlay in that position would come as a shock.

However, it can’t be counted out completely. Chiesa is clearly someone Liverpool like, and you just never know in football.