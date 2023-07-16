‘Superstar’ forward is open to signing for Liverpool

It’s all been going off at Liverpool this week and once again, the name of Federico Chiesa is being touted around.

Chiesa has been linked with a move to Anfield for much of the summer already but thus far, nothing has come of the apparent interest.

As we know, the Reds are busy with a number of deals. Fabinho is set to join the Saudi league while Jordan Henderson is also being linked with a move to the Middle East. The Reds have also spent time bringing in new players, with the likes of Dominik Szboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister having signed.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

And according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Chiesa to Liverpool could be back on, with the forward said to be open to a move to the Premier League giants.

CDS claims that Chiesa would be open to the move to Liverpool should a bid come from the Reds. With plenty going on at Juventus, a number of players could be set to depart.

Juventus are believed to want just shy of £43m to consider selling Chiesa.

Lauded as a ‘superstar‘ in the Italian media, Chiesa was one of the stars of the show as Italy won Euro 2020.

A big signing but maybe not needed

While Liverpool need a number of players this summer, an attacking forward might not be top of the agenda.

Chiesa is a top talent who would improve most sides in the league. The issue at Liverpool is that they have so many good players up top that he might not even play every week.