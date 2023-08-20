Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier was not happy with teammate Bruno Guimaraes during their defeat to Manchester City yesterday.

Sam Matterface and Trevor Sinclair were commentating on the game at the Etihad for TalkSPORT.

Off the back of a remarkable 5-1 win over Aston Villa, Newcastle faced a much tougher challenge yesterday.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged starting line-up to face the treble-winning Manchester City side.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side were in control of the match throughout and they face Phil Foden in imperious form.

The England international caused Newcastle’s midfield havoc and eventually set up Julian Alvarez’s winner.

On the rare occasions Newcastle went forward, they couldn’t carve out too many opportunities.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Kieran Trippier wasn’t happy with Bruno Guimaraes when he wasted one of Newcastle’s opportunities.

The full-back is arguably the club’s best chance creator and it’s normally a good decision to give him the ball in the final third.

Instead, the Brazilian felt the full wrath of his captain when he made a different call.

Trippier furious with Guimaraes during Newcastle defeat

During the first half, Newcastle are attacking and the ball falls to Guimaraes in the middle of the pitch.

Instead of looking right where Trippier was in plenty of space, he tries to play in down the left where the pitch is more congested.

The attack fizzles out to nothing and TalkSPORT commentator Sam Matterface said: “There’s space on the right-hand side for [Kieran] Trippier and Trippier is furious that Bruno Guimaraes tried to go down the left corridor rather than shipping it out towards the right-hand side.

“Where there was an opportunity to try and find Kieran Trippier who had made a good dart from right full-back.”

Guimaraes and Trippier would have sorted out their differences quickly but it summed up Newcastle’s attempts to break Man City down yesterday.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

They couldn’t get the likes of the ‘underrated’ Trippier on the ball enough especially in advanced areas.

After forming such a brilliant partnership against Aston Villa, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes struggled to be as effective at the Etihad.

Eddie Howe now has to pick his side up before they face Liverpool next Sunday.