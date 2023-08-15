Sam Allardyce now thinks £12m Newcastle star is ‘almost underrated’

Sam Allardyce has suggested that Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier is ‘almost underrated’ despite his brilliant recent performances.

Allardyce was speaking on the I Had Trials Once Podcast about his time in football.

The veteran manager has coached plenty of teams during his time in the sport.

From his single game in charge of England to impressive spells managing Blackburn and Bolton, Sam Allardyce has seen almost everything there is to see in football.

Allardyce resigned from his position at Bolton when they were in fifth and pushing to qualify for the Champions League, something that seems unimaginable now.

He turned up at Newcastle the following season but couldn’t replicate that success and lasted just over six months at St. James’ Park.

However, it appears as though Allardyce still keeps a close eye on Newcastle and has been impressed by Kieran Trippier.

It’s no surprise the £12m defender has caught Allardyce’s eye.

Trippier has been a transformative signing for Newcastle since arriving from Atletico Madrid.

He has led from the front during the last 18 months, helping the side turn potential relegation to the Championship into a Champions League campaign.

Allardyce raves about Newcastle star Trippier

The experienced coach was asked about the 32-year-old defender and said: “[He’s had an] outstanding career, almost underrated I think.”

Trippier has a huge role to play for Newcastle this season both on and off the pitch.

He’s already been raving about some of Newcastle’s young players and will be responsible for helping their development this season.

One player in particular will be learning from Trippier this season and that’s new signing Tino Livramento.

The England under-21 international has a huge future ahead of him and the perfect role model in Trippier to kickstart his development.

Many Newcastle fans will agree with Trippier that he’s still underrated.

He’s challenging in the most competitive position in the England squad ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

There’s no question on Tyneside that the 32-year-old should be Gareth Southgate’s starting right-back.

He can now showcase his immense talents on the European stage in the Champions League this season.