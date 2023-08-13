Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock were very impressed Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes against Aston Villa yesterday.

The Brazilian international took to Instagram to celebrate a phenomenal start to the season.

Eddie Howe would have known that facing Aston Villa yesterday would be a good barometer for where his squad is right now.

The teams played in pre-season and although the match was competitive, it wasn’t a true representation of a league match.

However, Newcastle turned up and produced a fantastic performance.

Sandro Tonali made the perfect first impression, scoring just six minutes into his debut.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Another debutant – Moussa Diaby – equalised for Aston Villa but the hosts put Unai Emery’s team to the sword in the second half.

Alexander Isak scored either side of half-time before Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes completed the rout.

Tonali and Willock were very impressed with Bruno Guimaraes against Aston Villa.

Despite not getting on the score sheet, he immediately formed a great partnership with Tonali.

He could thrive alongside the exciting Italian and his trusty partner-in-crime Joelinton.

Tonali impressed with Guimaraes against Aston Villa

Posting on Instagram after the match, Guimaraes said: “First game and the first win!! Very happy to get a start of the right foot.”

Joe Willock simply said: “Brunoooooooo,”, while Tonali loved his performance.

Even West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta replied, saying: “Play hard buddy.”

There’s been a suggestion that Guimaraes’s role in Newcastle’s midfield should change this season.

Guimaraes showed yesterday against Aston Villa that he’s already adjusted to Tonali being introduced to the Newcastle side.

They look like they will complement each other well and are both classy operators in the middle of the pitch.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle will know it won’t be easy to replicate last season’s top-four finish.

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea should be much stronger than they were last season.

However, Newcastle put down a real marker yesterday and other teams will be once again wary of Eddie Howe’s side.