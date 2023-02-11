Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard believes he 'can get a lot better'











Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has told The Telegraph that he feels he can improve his game a lot more.

The Gunners star believes he has made significant progress since first arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Odegaard is confident that there are many areas of his game he can improve on.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“I feel like I have taken another step,” the 24-year-old told The Telegraph.

“In terms of goals, assists and being more important for the team.

“I think I can influence the game in more ways now – not just with the ball, but in other areas.

“I am happy where I am but I know I can get a lot better at many things.”

The attitude of a winner

Odegaard has made a huge impact at the Emirates Stadium since his initial loan move in January 2021.

Arsenal went on to snap the midfielder up from Real Madrid that summer for a reported £34million.

Two years on, and Odegaard is now closing in on 100 competitive Gunners appearances.

He has also claimed 17 goals and 13 assists, not to mention becoming the youngest club captain since Cesc Fabregas.

Aside from Odegaard’s talent as a footballer, his work-rate, attitude and leadership skills are second to none.

Indeed, the fact he feels he still has a lot of improvements to make is exactly the attitude a top footballer should have.

It shows he’s not resting on his laurels, he’s not getting complacent, and he’s going to keep pushing himself.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Odegaard is very much what you’d call a manager’s dream, and Mikel Arteta is lucky to have him in the Gunners ranks.

Based on how he’s playing right now, you can’t say Odegaard hasn’t finally reached his potential.

But there’s so much more to come from him, which is great news for Arsenal and Norway, and bad news for their rivals.