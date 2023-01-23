Cesc Fabregas praises 'intelligent' Martin Odegaard as Arsenal beat Manchester United











Cesc Fabregas spoke about Martin Odegaard before Arsenal’s clash against Manchester United yesterday and admitted he’s been really impressed by the Gunners captain.

Odegaard has been exceptional for Arsenal this season and he certainly hasn’t been weighed down by being handed the captain’s armband.

The 24-year-old has taken his all-round game to another level under Mikel Arteta, while regularly providing in the final third this season.

The Norwegian playmaker put in another commanding performance in the middle of the park as Arsenal beat United 3-2 yesterday.

And he received high praise from a former Gunners captain in Fabregas – who says Odegaard is proving to be the perfect leader for Arteta’s side.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Fabregas really impressed by Odegaard

Speaking on Sky Sports (22/01, 4.09pm), Fabregas admitted that he’s been really impressed by Odegaard’s form for Arsenal.

“It’s definitely a big job but I think he’s up to the standards. He’s the captain of Norway, he’s been at Real Madrid,” he said.

“We also see that he was already on loan at Arsenal before, he knows the club, the philosophy. I believe that every club needs a good playmaker and I think he’s the one and the right one for Arsenal.

“He’s always available, he’s intelligent. He works hard off the ball, he knows when to come into midfield and help his teammates, when to push forward and create chances for the team. I like his attitude overall, he’s intelligent and from what I’ve heard he has humility as well to always learn and do well. So, he’s the right man for me.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Of course, Fabregas captained Arsenal during his time in north London and was only 21-years-old when first wore the armband.

Eyebrows were certainly raised when Odegaard was named Arsenal captain at the age of 23, but he is clearly enjoying his new role.

The midfielder is the glue that holds this Arsenal side together at the moment and when he plays well, so do the rest of his teammates.

