Khayon Edwards says 26-year-old Arsenal attacker is a complete ‘joke’ in training

Arsenal youngster Khayon Edwards has said that forward Gabriel Jesus is unbelievable in training.

Edwards was sharing more information about the Arsenal squad on The Beautiful Game Podcast.

The 19-year-old forward is one of the most exciting players in the Arsenal academy.

He was called up to train with the first-team squad last season by Mikel Arteta.

Khayon Edwards was then included in two senior squads for the Europa League group stages but didn’t make his debut.

Injury affected Edwards’s campaign as he confirmed after the World Cup break he’d undergone surgery.

However, when Edwards was training with the Arsenal first team, he was keeping a close eye on Gabriel Jesus.

The 26-year-old forward joined last summer from Manchester City and made an immediate impression.

He’s already seen as a leader among the squad and was instrumental in Arsenal’s brilliant campaign last season.

Jesus is now passing on some of his knowledge to the club’s young players and was keen to learn more about Edwards when he joined up with the first team.

Edwards lauds Jesus in Arsenal training

Speaking about whom he models his game on, Edwards said: “I’ll be real, Gabi Jesus. His hold-up play is a joke. You should see him in training.

“[He’s] elegant, just the way he moves, his movement is always too sharp.

“So, I try and take that out of his game and put it into mine.

“He’s very good [with the young players]. At first, I thought, maybe he might try and be a bit big-time.

“But, to be fair, the first time I travelled with the first team, he put his arm around me and he asked who I am basically.

“He tried to get to know me, some players are just like, ‘Who’s this guy?’ and walk past, but he actually gave me the time of day.”

Edwards will hope to join Jesus and his senior Arsenal teammates in training during pre-season.

Mikel Arteta is putting together a squad full of exciting, young talent right now.

Having the likes of Edwards join the senior professionals will only help his development.

It will be interesting to see what this season holds for Edwards.