Kevin Wimmer has claimed that among all his teammates at Tottenham Hotspur back in the day, Mousa Dembele was the absolute best.

The Austrian spent two years at Tottenham and shared the dressing room with some great players, including Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. However, like many others have previously claimed, he says it was Dembele who was the greatest of them all.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Kevin Wimmer says Mousa Dembele was the best player at Tottenham

Tottenham signed Mousa Dembele from Fulham back in the summer of 2012.

The talented Belgium international, who had already shown his quality in England, was brought in to replace Luka Modric, who had left the club to join Real Madrid.

Dembele was a magnificent player. Everybody who played with him raves about him, and Kevin Wimmer has just joined that list.

The Austrian believes Dembele was ‘the best player ever’ and has claimed that he was even good enough to play for Real Madrid back in the day.

He told The Athletic: “I always, always say it — the best player ever. This guy could easily play for Real Madrid in his prime and be one of the best players.

“So much class, never loses the ball, even if he has two or three opponents. He was so strong and technical, and his left foot was good. He was fast. He was so important for us and also for me — when he was playing as a No 6 in front of me, you always knew you were safe. Because if there are no options, there’s always the option to play to Mousa.

“In training, when we did four-a-side games and tournaments, when you were playing with Mousa, you knew you were going to win. His team will always win. (Which is) Crazy, because we had so much quality in the team. He made it look so easy and a lot of fun playing football.

“It was impossible to get the ball from him and he was still moving so fast, I don’t know how he did it. Every day. Sometimes players are amazing in training but then the game is different because there’s more pressure, it’s faster. But he was always the same.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Spurs sold Dembele for just £9m

Mousa Dembele had all the characteristics to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during his time at Tottenham.

He was just the complete midfielder who could do it all, but sadly, injuries stopped him from becoming a superstar. Dembele played close to 250 games for Tottenham, but Spurs decided to sell him to Guangzhou City in 2019 for just £9 million (ESPN).

If Dembele did fulfil his potential at the top level, Spurs would’ve got five times that fee when they sold him, but sadly, it never happened. An argument can be made that Tottenham still haven’t replaced him.

Dembele is retired now – he hung up his boots at the start of this year. Perhaps he could come back and offer some advice to the likes of Pape Sarr, Oliver Skipp and Yves Bissouma. We think that will do them a world of good.