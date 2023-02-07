Tottenham news: Trippier names Spurs icon as the best player he's ever played with











Tottenham Hotspur cult hero Kieran Trippier has revealed the best player he’s ever played with, and it’s one of his old Spurs teammates.

But while the Newcastle United defender said Harry Kane was in that bracket, his pick for best ever teammate is Mousa Dembele.

On Tuesday, Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE posted a video of an interview with Trippier.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The defender, who played for Tottenham between 2015 and 2019, was asked about the top five players he had featured alongside.

After naming Manchester City and England defender John Stones, he then mentioned Dembele.

“Mousa Dembele, his name always comes up,” Ferdinand said to Trippier. “Talk us why.”

The Spurs cult hero couldn’t sing his former teammate’s praises highly enough.

“Best player I’ve ever played with,” replied Trippier.

A shocked Ferdinand said: “What! You’ve played with Harry Kane, Suarez, all these guys…”

Trippier continued: “Yeah, Mousa Dembele. Obviously I’d put Harry Kane in that bracket but, for me, Mousa.

“He’s an absolute magician. Just absolute frightening, with the ball, without the ball.

“He had everything. He had absolutely everything.

Trippier then revealed he spoke to Dembele many times in the Spurs dressing room about his career.

“I just don’t… he could’ve played for any club in the world if he wanted to take that… if he just pushed himself more.

“I’m not saying he didn’t.

“I don’t understand how he didn’t play for a Real Madrid, Barcelona or one of the top clubs in Europe.

“I don’t understand – he was that good, Mousa. He was incredible.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs lucky to have had Dembele in their ranks – TBR View

Dembele, lauded as a ‘genius’ by Mauricio Pochettino, is widely regarded by many Tottenham fans as one of the most underrated midfielders in Premier League history.

The Belgian was an outstanding player, and as Ferdinand noted, Trippier is not the first player to mention him in his list of top teammates.

Tottenham are lucky to have had him in their ranks for seven years, in the prime of his playing career. He was just something else.