Liverpool have had some of the very best players in the world in recent years, but the best of the bunch may well be their goalkeeper.

Indeed, while the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have had hot and cold patches, Alisson Becker has been unbelievable since the day he put on a Liverpool shirt.

The £65m goalkeeper has been absolutely unreal since joining the Reds, and speaking on The Kopite Podcast, Adam Bogdan has been discussing the Brazilian, and he says that his talent is so good it’s almost supernatural.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Alisson is incredible

Bogdan spoke highly of the former Roma goalkeeper.

“You see, it’s hard for me because I haven’t trained with him, but, for me, he seems to be more like a supernatural goalkeeper. He has an unbelievable talent, ability wise when he has to. He must be close to 100kgs, but he has the legs for it, he has so much power, he’s so brave, his positioning is excellent, he’s the perfect goalie for me,” Bogdan said.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Best in the business

We really can’t overstate just how brilliant a goalkeeper Alisson is.

He excels in every single aspect of the game. He’s incredible with his feet, he’s commanding in his area, and he’s a remarkable shot stopper to boot.

As Bogdan says, his ability is almost supernatural at times, and it’s hard to remember ever seeing a goalkeeper who has all of these attributes.

Alisson is the best in the business, and by the time his career comes to and end, he may well be looked at as one of the best goalkeepers to ever play the game.