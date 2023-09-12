Liverpool have some incredibly strong players in their squad at the moment.

The likes of Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and even Mo Salah are all man mountains who are impossible to push off the ball.

However, there’s one player at Liverpool who is incredibly powerful who can somewhat go under the radar.

Alisson Becker’s role as a goalkeeper doesn’t necessarily showcase his strength that much, but according to Adam Bogdan, speaking on The Kopite Podcast, the Brazilian is indeed one of the strongest players at Liverpool, comparing the power he has to Virgil van Dijk’s.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alisson so powerful

Bogdan gave his verdict on the Brazilian.

“He’s just so powerful. He’s like pushing the grass underneath him, pushing the whole pitch away. If you could see how much he can squat, it would be big numbers in my opinion. To have that momentum he has, it’s similar to Van Dijk as a defender, he can shield it and shield a player and then take the ball off him,” Bogdan said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Different type of strength

We agree with Bogdan, Alisson is one of the strongest players in this Liverpool side, but it’s a different type of strength that he possesses.

While Van Dijk and co may be focused on their upper body due to their head-to-head outfield battles, Alisson’s leg strength is vital in terms of his ability to spring into action, rush off his line and stand tall when claiming crosses.

The Brazilian is so strong in that regard, and while his power may not be as glaringly obvious as Van Dijk’s it’s still a huge attribute that makes him such a brilliant goalkeeper.