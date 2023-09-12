Kevin Campbell thinks £34m Arsenal man has been ‘great’ but wouldn’t start him vs Everton

Kevin Campbell has admitted that Fabio Vieira has played very well this season but wouldn’t start him against Everton.

Campbell was speaking on The Gooners Pod and discussing the start of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently unbeaten this season having only dropped two points so far.

That came in a 2-2 draw with Fulham where Arsenal really should have comfortably won the match.

They went behind to an early Andreas Pereira goal but couldn’t break down Fulham’s stubborn defence.

That was until Arteta turned to the bench and brought on Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira.

Vieira went on to win a penalty before setting up Nketiah for Arsenal’s second goal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He had a similar impact against Manchester United, playing the pass through to Gabriel Jesus who ended up settling the tie.

Despite his strong start to the season, Campbell wouldn’t select Fabio Vieira against Everton.

Instead, he would stick with Arsenal’s current team although the £34m playmaker is pushing to get into the team.

Campbell wouldn’t start Vieira against Everton

Speaking about the Portuguese, Campbell said: “Listen, I think [Fabio] Vieira, you can say Vieira’s done great when he’s come on and he’s helped change it when people are tired.

“But let’s be real here, for me, you don’t change the winning team, you keep it, you keep it going.

“Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe and [Leandro] Trossard, they’re going to get their opportunities in the cup competitions.

“We’ve got Champions League coming up, everybody’s going to get game time and then after that when you see who’s really performing that’s when you make your decision.

“I think against Everton I think Kai Havertz is going to be needed for his physicality and his size as well.

“I don’t think Vieira starts but he’s going to get his chance.”

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Arteta has been full of praise for Vieira while Martin Keown thinks he’s a ‘completely different animal’.

It would be harsh not to start Vieira against Everton after such a promising start to the season.

Kai Havertz has struggled since signing from Chelsea although giving him the time to play himself into form isn’t a bad idea either.