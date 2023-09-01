‘Completely different animal’: Keown thinks 23-year-old may be about to start first Arsenal game this season

Martin Keown believes that Fabio Vieira showed that he should perhaps be starting ahead of Kai Havertz after his cameo for Arsenal against Fulham last weekend.

Keown was speaking on talkSPORT as Havertz continues to endure a difficult start to life at the Emirates following his move to Arsenal in the summer.

Arsenal fans were given reason for encouragement after Fabio Vieira came off the bench against the Cottagers. Obviously, the Portuguese has had a tough time since moving to North London.

Keown tips Vieira to replace Havertz in Arsenal lineup

His first season was largely underwhelming. But he got a chance to show what he could do against Marco Silva’s side, replacing Kai Havertz just before the hour mark.

And he took the chance. He won the penalty that allowed Bukayo Saka to equalise. And he provided the assist for Eddie Nketiah to put Arsenal ahead.

With Havertz really struggling to hit the ground running, plenty of Arsenal fans would not mind seeing the 24-year-old drop out of the side. And Keown believes that Vieira has done enough to earn a starting spot ahead of the clash with Manchester United this weekend.

“What I would say for those detractors, I think Vieira who came off the bench was a completely different animal,” he told talkSPORT, while initially discussing Havertz.

“He’s a player that many said the previous season wasn’t really good enough. Well, he showed when he came off the bench that he should perhaps be playing in front of Havertz. And maybe there’s going to be some big changes for this game.”

It may be the best thing to take Havertz out of the starting lineup. After dropping points against Fulham, it already feels imperative that Arsenal win against Erik ten Hag’s side.

It would be a brave call to stick with Havertz therefore. And it may give the Arsenal fans a bit of a boost if Vieira or Emile Smith Rowe find themselves promoted into the team.