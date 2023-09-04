Mikel Arteta says £34m Arsenal man is completely different player this season

Mikel Arteta has praised Fabio Vieira as a completely different player for Arsenal this season after another excellent substitute appearance.

Arteta was speaking in his post-match press conference via football.london.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta shared that he had faith in Vieira to make another considerable impact off of the bench.

He confirmed that he had seen something change in the Portuguese midfielder of late, and thought the crowd could sense it too.

Arteta thinks Vieira has a growing role in the Arsenal squad and is now full of confidence.

Arteta said: “We knew that Fabio would have a big impact, especially in the last few minutes if we needed something.

“Something has changed with Fabio, you notice it in the way the crowd are when he steps in compared to last year.

“He’s more mature, he’s more senior within the squad and his confidence is high, so I’m more than happy to have those options.”

And Arsenal fans will surely be so happy to see their £34m signing getting so much praise from Arteta.

Arteta says that Vieira is a different player for Arsenal this season

Vieira arrived at Arsenal brimming with talent last summer but hadn’t yet done enough to demand a spot in Arteta’s side.

But that could now be changing.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

The 23-year-old has been brilliant in his substitute appearances this season and looks very close to earning a start over Kai Havertz.

Moreover, even if Vieira doesn’t earn a start against Everton he should get ample time in the Champions League.

Although Arsenal will need to field strong sides, it should be an excellent opportunity for those in the squad pushing for a start.

And that demonstrates why Arteta has been trying to build such a competitive team.

David Raya will be another player eying game time along with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe.