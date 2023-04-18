Kevin Campbell suggests Emile Smith Rowe isn’t showing he’s ready to play in training











Kevin Campbell now believes that Emile Smith Rowe isn’t showing he’s ready to play for Arsenal in training.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad, Campbell was discussing Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.

After such an impressive start against West Ham on Sunday, the Gunners struggled after the first half an hour.

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal a two-goal advantage inside the first ten minutes.

However, West Ham rallied and controlled much of the game, eventually equalising through Jarrod Bowen.

Mikel Arteta first turned to Leandro Trossard on the bench, before also calling on Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira.

Finally, in the dying stages, Eddie Nketiah was thrown on for Martin Odegaard after returning from injury.

It meant that Emile Smith Rowe was the only attacking Arsenal substitute that didn’t see any action.

Campbell now believes it might be because Smith Rowe isn’t training at the required level to show Arteta he’s ready to play.

Given his injury issues this season, it’s understandable why he might be cautious about giving it everything before a match.

Campbell questions Smith Rowe’s training performances

Asked why the £40,000-a-week playmaker wasn’t involved at the weekend, Campbell said: “He hasn’t had a lot of football, and maybe because in training he hasn’t shown that he’s ready. That’s why.

“Does he get on before [Leandro] Trossard? No. He’s down the pecking order at the moment.

“The key is, you’ve got to be doing it in training, you’ve got to show that you’re ready, and maybe he isn’t.

“Fabio Vieira’s obviously showing more [in training].”

Smith Rowe’s injury ravaged season means he’s yet to start a league game this campaign.

With just seven matches left, it’s hard to see him being given that chance by Arteta.

Campbell is worried Smith Rowe isn’t at his best in training right now, but that may not be the case.

He’s previously said he could end up being key to Arsenal in the final weeks of the campaign.

Arsenal have plenty of strong attacking options on the bench, and Martin Odegaard was on the pitch until the final moments acting as the main playmaker.

He was also an unused substitute against Liverpool too, and will hope he finally sees some action against Southampton on Friday.

