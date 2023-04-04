‘We might just need him’: Kevin Campbell says Arsenal player who hasn’t started this season could now be key











Kevin Campbell has tipped Emile Smith Rowe to have a part to play for Arsenal between now and the end of the season.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Campbell has discussed Smith Rowe and the impact the midfielder could end up having between now and the end of the season.

The 22-year-old’s campaign has been plagued by injuries, meaning that he hasn’t been able to start a single game during this campaign, but despite this, Campbell has claimed that he could have a key part to play between now and the end of the season.

Indeed, Campbell says that Smith Rowe is the type of player who can create a moment of magic from nowhere, and he can see him making an impact in the coming weeks.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Smith Rowe to make his mark

Campbell tipped Smith Rowe to show up.

“When he gets his opportunity he’s going to have to take it. Who knows? This guy we might just need him at a certain point of a game to bring a bit of magic. It might now be a goal it could just be a drop of a shoulder and a pass, that might be it. He still has a big part to play.

Unlikely heroes emerge

Campbell may well be right, Smith Rowe certainly has what it takes to make himself a hero between now and the end of the season, and at times like this, unlikely heroes do emerge.

Who would’ve thought Reiss Nelson would get his moment against Bournemouth? Or going back a few years, who would’ve picked Michy Batshuayi to be the one to win the league for Chelsea? Or for Federico Macheda to do the business for Manchester United all those years ago?

Smith Rowe hasn’t been a key player in this title push, but don’t be too shocked if he comes up with the goods in a key moment before the end of this campaign.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

