Emile Smith Rowe says it’s been the hardest season of his Arsenal career so far











Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has admitted his season has been the toughest of his career so far.

Smith Rowe was talking alongside his fellow academy graduates to Sky Sports ahead of today’s clash with West Ham.

All eyes will be on whether Arsenal can once against extend their gap over Manchester City to six points.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in relentless form right now, putting all the pressure on Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has built his side around a number of incredibly talented young players.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have become focal points in the team.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, few top sides can say they have as many academy graduates to call on in the first team as Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah deputised for Gabriel Jesus brilliantly during his lengthy injury absence.

And if Arsenal do secure the title, Reiss Nelson’s incredible last gasp goal against Bournemouth will never be forgotten.

Unfortunately for Emile Smith Rowe, it’s been a tough period in his Arsenal career.

He hasn’t been able to stay fit, and when he has been available, has had to settle for minutes off the bench.

Smith Rowe admits this season has been hardest of his Arsenal career

Asked about how difficult he’s found it watching from the side lines this season, Smith Rowe said: “Yeah definitely it’s been tough.

“Definitely been the hardest season of my career so far.

“It’s been frustrating, but obviously I’m happy with where the team are at the moment.”

The £50,000-a-week playmaker has a big future ahead of him if he can return to regular first-team action.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The form of Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard in midfield have limited his opportunities.

He’s been touted as the potential heir to the Swiss international, although Arsenal reportedly want another central midfielder this summer.

Arsenal graduate Smith Rowe has previously admitted this period of his career, and particularly this injury, have really worried him.

He’s still got time to make an impact this campaign, where unlikely heroes have popped up throughout the squad.

Show all