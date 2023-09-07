Kevin Campbell says 24-year-old Arsenal player looks so low on confidence right now

Kevin Campbell has suggested that Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz looks so low on confidence right now.

Campbell was speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel as the international break begins.

Arsenal will be satisfied with how they’ve started this season.

Ten points from a possible 12 is good going, although they will feel they should have beaten Fulham at the Emirates.

The tiniest slip-up is likely to be jumped on by Manchester City who are the only Premier League side with a 100% record.

Arsenal ran them close last season and have made some astute additions to the squad to try and close the gap.

Declan Rice has adapted to life at the Emirates immediately and is already a fan favourite after his last-minute strike against Manchester United.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Jurrien Timber’s injury on the opening day of the season is a big blow and Arsenal fans are still waiting to see David Raya’s debut.

There were question marks over Arsenal signing Kai Havertz this summer and Kevin Campbell thinks he’s really short of confidence.

He hasn’t arrived at the Emirates in the best form having struggled at Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta believes he can get the best out of the German but so far he’s yet to show that form.

Campbell thinks Havertz is very low on confidence

Speaking about the 24-year-old, Campbell said: “We can pick players out, I said I’m going to watch Kai Havertz.

“I watched Kai Havertz, he did some good things, he did some bad things.

“He’s having a little bit of a confidence crisis but do you know what, we’re still not firing on all cylinders.

“It’s going to take a bit of time. Yeah, there are going to be times where he doesn’t play now because I’m sure Carabao Cup, you’ve got hungry players on the side.

“But, do you know what, ten points out of 12 considering how we were last week against Fulham, I’ll take that.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta needs to find a way to build up Havertz’s confidence otherwise as Campbell suggests, he might start to be left out of the team.

There are still pundits backing him to do well but something needs to change quickly for him.

There are plenty of players such as Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe trying to take his place in the side.

It will be interesting to see who Arteta goes with against Everton next weekend.