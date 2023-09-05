Sky pundit says Arsenal have a ‘very clever’ player who’ll explode this season

Arsenal summer signing Kai Havertz hasn’t quite hit the ground running since his move to the Emirates.

However, Sky Sport Germany pundit Rene Adler believes the 24-year-old will find his feet at Arsenal soon.

Havertz joined the Gunners from Chelsea in June in a deal reportedly worth £65million.

The Germany international linked up with Arsenal following a relatively fruitless stint at Stamford Bridge.

Arteta has put Havertz back into a more natural midfield position as part of a new-look set-up at N5.

However, he’s yet to get going for the Gunners. His early-season performances haven’t been great.

This has led to criticism and questions over Arteta and Edu’s decision to bring him to Arsenal.

‘Fits Arsenal’

Adler stresses that it’s far too early to write Havertz off, saying he needs to acclimatise to his new club.

“Kai Havertz will also be up and running soon,” he wrote in his Sky Sport column.

“Even though he’s still having a bit of a hard time getting started and he’s still yet to score his first goal. Don’t worry about that, dear Arsenal fans.

“Even though he still lives in the same city, it is still a different environment at the Gunners, different mechanisms, different expectations and a different system.

“It’s completely normal that it takes a certain amount of time to get there.

“Now he is suddenly playing in the eight position again; at Chelsea FC he had different roles from coach to coach and was often lined up as a number nine.

“It remains to be seen whether the former Leverkusen player is ultimately the player and has the winning mentality to lead Arsenal to their first championship since 2004.

“But I’m completely relaxed. Havertz is a very clever player who fits Arsenal 1A. Have a little patience.”

Our view

The Premier League has long been one of the best leagues in the world and the standards have only got higher in recent years.

While this is a good thing in terms of the level of football we see, it does also mean that high-profile players will be slated if they don’t hit the ground running right away.

Obviously we’ve had a number of players who’ve been impressive shortly after moving. Take Declan Rice, for example, or Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool.

Last season, Erling Haaland hit the ground running at Manchester City and has been outstanding throughout.

However, not every player is going to make such a huge impact right away, much as we’d like to.

Havertz came to the Premier League as one of the most promising youngsters in world football.

Things haven’t quite gone to plan for him, but the talent is there. It’s just a matter of getting him up to speed at Arsenal.

Besides, the Gunners have done pretty well in the slow but steady development stakes in recent years.

The team itself has needed some time to go from the doldrums to challenging for the title.

And William Saliba needed several years to develop into the world-class player he is today.