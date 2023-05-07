Kevin Campbell disappointed with 27-year-old Aston Villa man vs Wolves yesterday











Pundit Kevin Campbell has admitted that Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins wasn’t at his best against Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.

Campbell was covering Villa’s match on Soccer Saturday as they looked to keep their European hopes alive.

Unfortunately, it was a bad day for their continental dreams as they fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Defender Toti scored the only goal of the game as Unai Emery’s side suffered back-to-back losses.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

It means Aston Villa now sit in eighth place and although they’re just a point behind Brighton, games in hand could play a huge role.

When Emery arrived, his side couldn’t stop scoring, finding the back of the net in 20 consecutive league games after his appointment.

He set a league record, however, that run has finally come to an end.

Campbell suggested that Ollie Watkins wasn’t at his best for Aston Villa yesterday.

The England international has been a pivotal part of the club’s upturn in form since the Spaniard’s arrival.

Unfortunately, when he doesn’t score, his teammates have sometimes struggled to pick up the slack.

Campbell disappointed with Villa forward Watkins

As the game was coming to an end yesterday, Campbell said: “They’ve got to get themselves back into this game. Someone’s got to step up.

“They’ve had opportunities, Ollie Watkins hasn’t really been himself today. [Emi] Buendia looks pretty sharp, but [his] finishing hasn’t been there.

“You know what, it might just take a defender to change that.”

Ollie Watkins’s form in recent months has attracted the attention of clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich.

His 20-goal contributions are a fantastic return for the 27-year-old.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

The sale of Danny Ings in January has cemented his place as Villa’s first-choice striker, and he’s thrived since being given that role.

He’s in competition with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Newcastle’s Callum Wilson for a place in the England squad.

Steve McManaman has suggested he should get the nod, but it might come down to the final games of the season.

Campbell’s assessment that Watkins will need to do more for Villa in situations like yesterday are fair.

Even if Villa do miss out on Europe, they can be proud of the incredible turnaround led by Watkins since Emery’s appointment.

