Bayern Munich are interested in signing Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins as they look for a Harry Kane alternative, according to a report from The Mirror.

The Bundesliga giants have been watching the striker as they look for a new forward this summer. Their scouts most recently saw the match between Fulham and Villa.

Watkins has massively impressed this season, and he has been a huge reason for the club now battling for a European spot.

Since Unai Emery has come to the club, he has taken Villa from 15th to the top six. It is no doubt a very exciting time for the club but there will be fears about losing their star man.

It is no shock to see Bayern Munich interested in Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins. They desperately need a striker and one on great form in the Premier League would be a great signing.

This season, the striker has scored 14 goals and picked up six assists in 32 Premier League appearances. This is a great tally and should hopefully give him a big chance of getting in the next England squad.

He has shown that if you play with him as the main man then he will reward you with goals. The Englishman wasn’t used correctly by former manager Steven Gerrard. Now, Emery has got him playing at his best level.

It will no doubt be hard to keep Watkins if Bayern Munich come calling as they are a huge club. Despite this, the 27 year old could be tempted to stay at Villa if they qualify for Europe this season.

Watkins has been praised by many, with Michael Owen calling him a “top, top player”. Emery is also a huge fan as he stated that Watkins is “very important” to Villa.

With Villa currently sitting in sixth, there is a very big chance that they can achieve this. With only a handful of games left, both Watkins and Villa will have to be at their best to make sure they complete this challenge.

