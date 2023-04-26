Steve McManaman says Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins should be in the England squad











BT Sport pundit Steve McManaman believes that Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins should be in the England squad based on his current form.

The English forward has already made seven appearances for the Three Lions under Gareth Southgate. He hasn’t featured since March 2022 and he missed out on being in the World Cup squad.

In his seven appearances, Watkins has two goals, with one coming in a World Cup qualifier. He will be hoping that he can be in the squad in a major competition soon.

With their being lots of attacking options in the England set up, it is always so hard to try and break into the squad. Despite this, Watkins is definitely staking a big claim this season that he should be involved.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Ollie Watkins staking a claim to be in the England squad

Watkins and Villa are having a fantastic season under Unai Emery. They will be hoping that they can finish in a European spot. This would be a remarkable achievement.

McManaman, whilst commentating on Villa vs Fulham for BT Sport (25/04/2023, 8:54 PM), spoke about Watkins and if he would put the striker in the England squad. He said: “I would, yeah. If the England squad was next week. Let’s hope he stays fit but there’s not many centre-forwards in better form, definitely.

It is no shock to hear commentators and pundits praise the player and also put his name in the hat for the next England squad.

This season, in the Premier League, the “outstanding” striker has 14 goals and six assists in 32 matches. His great form has helped see Villa sit 5th in the division.

England also have Harry Kane and Ivan Toney on great form, but it would be great to see Southgate select all three for the upcoming Euro qualifiers in June.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

