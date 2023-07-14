Arsenal are about to announce they’ve signed around £150m worth of new players as Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice prepare to join the Gunners.

However, while these deals are likely to take Arsenal’s spending over the £200m mark for this summer, they’re not finished yet.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, who was speaking on Sky Sports News about Arsenal.

Sheth says that Arsenal could still sign a new right winger and a new central midfielder after bringing in Rice and Timber.

Two more signings

“The focus will be on departures simply because they have spent probably £200 million once the Rice and Timber deals goes through,” Sheth said.

“But the right sided attacking position, that is something I think Arsenal, will be trying to look at. They have been focusing on that position in the past couple of transfer windows so maybe just keep an eye on that.”

“And maybe keep an eye on the central midfield position. I know Rice is on the verge of coming in but Xhaka has left as well and if Thomas Partey was to leave, there is a lot of interest in him, which is just at an interest stage, but if that was to develop Arsenal could look into recruiting potentially in there as well.”

Exciting

This could be one of the biggest transfer windows we’ve seen from one club in Premier League history.

Indeed, Arsenal are already set to spend over £200m on Havertz, Rice and Timber, and if two more players come in, it’s not unrealistic to imagine we’re looking at a £250m window from the Gunners.

When you’re spending that sort of money, you’re getting ready to contend, and if the north London club get this right, they could well be league champions this time next year.