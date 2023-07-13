Arsenal are set to announce they’ve signed a ‘fantastic’ player tomorrow

Arsenal are now set to announce the signing of Jurrien Timber on Friday.

That is according to Football.London who report that a slight snag in the deal has now been overcome and an announcement is on the way.

It had been reported that Timber was due to be announced as an Arsenal player on Wednesday so that he could play a part in Arsenal’s first friendly of pre-season.

However, according to Football.London, a small contract issue held up the deal.

Luckily for Arsenal, that issue has now been ironed out, and it is being reported that they’re on track to announce that the ‘fantastic’ player has signed on Friday.

Of course, it is slightly annoying that there has been this delay. After all, it would’ve been nice for Timber to have been able to play a part in the first friendly of pre-season, but with a month still ahead of us until the start of the Premier League campaign, it’s not the biggest of issues.

Arsenal could be set for a flurry of exciting announcements in the coming days.

Declan Rice has also reportedly agreed to join the club, and while the England international is on holiday at the moment, it may not be long before he is also officially unveiled as an Arsenal player.

Arsenal have moved to get their business done early this summer, and it looks as though they will have three high-profile signings done and dusted before their tour of the USA even begins.

Timber could be a brilliant signing for the Gunners as he provides extra depth at both centre-back and right-back, while Rice should be the perfect replacement for Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.

Keep your eyes peeled for an announcement on Timber in the next 24 hours.