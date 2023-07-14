The Declan Rice to Arsenal transfer saga is finally about to come to an end.

That’s according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who claimed on Twitter this morning that the Gunners will complete the deal to sign the midfielder today.

However, the journalist has revealed that Arsenal will end up paying more than the reported £105 million to sign Rice.

Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Sky Sports journalist says Arsenal will sign Declan Rice today

Declan Rice has been Arsenal‘s top transfer target for months.

Rumours about the Gunners’ interest in the West Ham skipper first came up at the start of the year, when Arsenal were pursuing a move for Moises Caicedo.

That deal never happened, but Arteta has been desperate to sign Rice since even before the window opened this summer, and it looks like he will finally get his man today.

Plettenberg revealed on Twitter that the deal will 100 per cent be done today. Rice will become a new Arsenal player before the end of the day.

But, contrary to reports claiming the deal is worth £105 million, the journalist claims it’s actually a package worth £120 million including add-ons.

He tweeted: “Declan Rice & Arsenal, the transfer will be finalized today! Last paperworks are ready to sign.

“It will be 100% done this Friday. Rice, he’s a new player of Arsenal today! Understand it’s a package of up to £120m with possible add-ons included.”

TBR View:

A lot of people were complaining when it was reported that Arsenal will pay West Ham £105 million (The Athletic) for Rice, but if Plettenberg’s update is true, there will be even more noise now.

Rice is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He has been sensational for West Ham over the years, and we won’t be surprised if the Hammers actually demanded £120 million for him.

The debate over if Rice is worth that much will be an ongoing one, but the real question is if he’s worth that much to Arsenal and West Ham.

If both parties have agreed a deal for that fee, it means they feel he’s worth the money, so nothing else should really matter at this point.