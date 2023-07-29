Mohammed Kudus is being linked with a move to England almost every other day at the moment.

Arsenal have been credited with a strong interest, it’s been reported that Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms with the player, and now, according to Graeme Bailey, Manchester United could get involved here.

Indeed, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey noted that United could well go after another attacking player if they manage to shift both Anthony Martial and Donny Van de Beek, and he says that Kudus is a player they could have a real look at.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Kudus an option

Bailey spoke about the £40m man and a move to Manchester.

“If United move Martial on and Van de Beek, I think we might see them go for another forward as well, keep an eye on Mohammed Kudus as well, he’s attracting interest. I think United’s immediate business isn’t centred around sales, but their future business is,” Bailey said.

Would make sense

In all honesty, this is a transfer that would make the world of sense.

Erik Ten Hag knows Kudus well from his time at Ajax, he’s a player who can plug into numerous positions across the frontline and in the midfield, and at £40m, he’s not super expensive considering his age,

Of course, Arsenal and Chelsea will provide competition here, but perhaps the chance to reunite with his former manager will sway Kudus in the direction of Old Trafford rather than Stamford Bridge or The Emirates.

There’s going to be tons of speculation about Kudus between now and the end of summer, so don’t be shocked if these United links begin to gather pace.