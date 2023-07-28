Mohammed Kudus is being linked to a number of Premier League clubs at the moment.

The Ajax ace has been at the centre of a number of rumours regarding Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton, but it sounds as though we may be close to a conclusion on this one.

Indeed, according to David Ornstein, speaking on The Five Insider, Kudus has been deep in talks with Chelsea as of late, and apparently, the attacking midfielder is very close to agreeing personal terms with the Blues.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Kudus close to agreeing Chelsea move

Ornstein shared what he knows about the £40m man.

“Yeah Chelsea came to the fore. Brighton had previously been the leading contenders, Chelsea are looking tio strengthen in the attacking midfield departments, as I understand there has been some dialogue with Ajax and there has been some dialogue on the player’s side that has made an agreement close on personal terms,” Ornstein said.

“That’s one to pay attention to. You have seen Arsenal linked with him as well. I have mentioned Arsenal previously as one of their options, but I don’t know of any movement on that front.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Intriguing

Of all the teams Mohammed Kudus could’ve joined in the Premier League, Chelsea may be the most intriguing.

Indeed, after signing Christopher Nkunku this summer, the Blues aren’t short of attacking midfield options, so where would Kudus play?

He can play out wide or up front, so perhaps he is seen as the answer to Chelsea’s long-term number nine issues?

Of course, we’re still a little way away from being able to call this one a done deal by any stretch of the imagination, but this is certainly one to keep an eye on.