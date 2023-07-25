Arsenal have made contact to sign ‘incredible’ £40m forward in last two weeks

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Arsenal have made contact with Mohammed Kudus over the possibility of signing the Ajax star this summer.

Jacobs has been speaking to Caught Offside and shared an update on Kudus’ future amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton.

Mikel Arteta has been on the lookout for competition for Bukayo Saka for the past couple of transfer windows, with the Gunners missing out on targets such as Raphinha and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Arsenal have spent heavily during the early stages of the window as the club have moved to bring in Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

The Gunners could yet move for further additions this summer, with Mohammed Kudus heavily linked.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Indeed, Charles Watts recently claimed that Kudus is open to a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

But they must focus on getting players out the door before moving for the Ghanaian, according to Jacobs.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Jacobs claims that Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms with Kudus.

But Arsenal have also made contact over signing the 22-year-old over the past couple of weeks.

“Chelsea have registered their interest in Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus and are even close to agreeing personal terms. But no offer has been placed yet,” Jacobs said.

“Kudus is one of a number of attacking midfield options, including Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga. He is appreciated because he can play centrally or out wide and scored 18 goals and got seven assists in all competitions last season.

“Kudus is under contract at Ajax until 2025 and is keen to leave. He has already rejected a one-year extension back in April.

“The Arsenal interest is genuine as well, although they won’t move prior to outgoings. They made contact a couple of weeks ago. Brighton are also in the race. Kudus is going to cost about £40m.

“I think if Chelsea sell Conor Gallagher they will move quickly for an attack-minded midfielder. West Ham have seen a bid rejected for Gallagher for around £40m. He has got plenty of minutes in pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino, but Chelsea will sell if the price is right.”

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Kudus was ‘incredible’ for Ajax last season as he netted 18 times and provided seven assists in all competitions.

He also starred for Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar, where he caught the eye while playing off the right-hand side.

The talented youngster has proven to be a versatile option for Ajax as he’s operated across the frontline and as an advanced midfielder.

It’s easy to see why he’s attracting interest from Arsenal as he would provide Arteta with a brilliant back-up option to Saka, while also covering other roles in the side.

Yet, Arsenal will have to move quickly to land Kudus as he’s attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea and Brighton.