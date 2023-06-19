Lille forward Jonathan David has been a long-standing target for Arsenal but he could well end up at rivals Tottenham or West Ham.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs anyway, who claimed via his Twitter account last night that David is once again the subject of interest from clubs this summer.

But while Arsenal have been mentioned in the past, Jacobs has now claimed that it could well be one of West Ham or Tottenham who make their move for the forward.

Jonathan David wanted in the Premier League

The Canadian international has long been considered a player who is good enough to make the leap into English football’s top flight.

Lauded as a ‘phenomenon‘ while with Gent a few seasons back, David has gone from strength to strength in Ligue 1 and was linked with a move to Arsenal as recently as a few months ago.

Reports last year suggested David could leave Lille for around £42m. But with another year now done and dusted, that fee could be quite different, and potentially lower.

Of course, West Ham are looking to add to their ranks after winning the Europa Conference League. Spurs, meanwhile, want new players for Ange Postecoglou.

One we’d all like to finally see

Sometimes, a player is linked with a move to England for that long that it gets to a point where you’re really wanting to see them.

Jonathan David is one of those players. He’s been around for so long now but is still only 23. The Canadian forward has more than proved himself in recent years and he’d be an exciting player to see in the PL.

Of course, getting a fee agreed with Lille is another matter entirely. David is their key man and he won’t be going too cheaply.

But if Tottenham and the Hammers are serious about making good signings, then David is certainly one to consider.