Karl Robinson has raved about Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams who may still leave the club this summer.

Robinson was on TalkSPORT and spoke about his short stint as a coach at Elland Road.

Last season couldn’t have been more chaotic for Leeds United.

Four different coaches were given the opportunity to try and save the club from relegation.

Jesse Marsch was replaced by Javi Gracia but not before interim coach Michael Skubala was given the opportunity to impress in back-to-back games against Manchester United.

In the end, Leeds hit the panic button with four games to go and Sam Allardyce was parachuted in alongside Karl Robinson.

Unfortunately, Allardyce could only earn a single point during his time at the club, with relegation confirmed on the final day against Tottenham.

Liam Cooper sent a message to the Leeds squad that day, but Allardyce and his coaching staff departed this summer.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Robinson has now talked about how impressed he was with Tyler Adams during his time at Leeds.

The 24-year-old was one of March’s best signings but picked up an injury before last season’s crucial run-in.

Robinson raves about Leeds star Adams

Speaking about the American international, Robinson said: “Really good player, loads of energy. He got injured for us, he had a hamstring problem, he was about to come back and he did it again.

“But he was another one, one of the American lads, he was there every day.”

The commitment shown by Adams even when he was injured shows how much he cares about the club.

Plenty of his teammates have immediately headed out of the door this summer instead of spending next season in the Championship.

Adams has attracted plenty of interest but at this moment is willing to stay at Elland Road.

Robinson’s feelings about Adams will be shared by many Leeds fans.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Several managers came in and tweaked the team to their liking, but Adams was always a constant in the side.

He would easily be one of the best midfielders in the Championship next season if he doesn’t end up leaving.

The 24-year-old is exactly the sort of player that can help guide a team out of the second tier.